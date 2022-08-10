The Jackson Gallery Presents IN PRAISE OF DARKNESS: Exhibit From Samuel Wyatt

The Jackson Gallery presents a new series of paintings by Vermont artist Samuel Wyatt, who studies the light, shadow and textures of urban settings, and was inspired to further explore the communications found within those settings in the form of graffiti.

He titled his resulting work the Writing on the Wall Project. Wyatt states that "the goal of this project was to create a body of paintings which explore graffiti as a reflection of this moment in our society and culture."

"Graffiti is a personal means of public self-expression that can communicate the rhythms and emotions of a specific time and place. This sacred relationship between the landscape and the written word can stir our souls with language and light, and we would be wise to pay attention to what it has to say."

This project is supported in part by the Vermont Arts Council, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Vermont Community Foundation. Wyatt will include additional recent paintings in the exhibit.

Samuel Wyatt grew up in the city of Philadelphia. One of his earliest memories was playing underneath an enormous steel bridge bordering the city's lush Fairmount Park. There was something about this intimate space that has stuck with him. It felt peaceful, safe, gritty, dangerous, and beautiful all at the same time.

After graduating from Massachusetts College of Art with a degree in Sculpture, Sam travelled to Japan and immersed himself in the gardens of moss and stone. His career in garden design led to further exploration of the transformative effects of nature and beauty in people's daily lives. Sam has now circled back towards fine art. Instead of solely focusing on "nature" for inspiration, he takes a deeper look at its intersection with man-made "ugliness," realizing that the distinction between the two is blurred. Sam lives and works in Vermont and keeps an active studio in the city of Burlington.

The exhibit will open with a reception on Saturday, August 20, from 5-7 pm, which is open to all. The exhibit will be on display from August 19 through September 30. The Jackson Gallery in Town Hall Theater's lower level is open Monday-Friday from noon-5 pm, as well as during performances.