The Burlington Discover Jazz Festival Announces Vermont Musicians COVID Relief Fund
The Burlington Discover Jazz Festival was founded with a dedication to supporting Vermont musicians.
The Burlington Discover Jazz Festival announces the creation of the Vermont Musicians COVID Relief Fund.
The Burlington Discover Jazz Festival was founded with a dedication to supporting Vermont musicians. The musicians in our community have built and grown a music scene that is vital to Vermonters. After a brief window of limited outdoor engagements, the music scene is on pause once again.
For more information and to contribute to the fund, visit discoverjazz.com/covidrelief.