The Burlington Discover Jazz Festival Announces Vermont Musicians COVID Relief Fund

The Burlington Discover Jazz Festival was founded with a dedication to supporting Vermont musicians.

Dec. 22, 2020  

The Burlington Discover Jazz Festival announces the creation of the Vermont Musicians COVID Relief Fund.

The Burlington Discover Jazz Festival was founded with a dedication to supporting Vermont musicians. The musicians in our community have built and grown a music scene that is vital to Vermonters. After a brief window of limited outdoor engagements, the music scene is on pause once again.

For more information and to contribute to the fund, visit discoverjazz.com/covidrelief.


