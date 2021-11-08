The Black Jacket Symphony Presents Queen's A NIGHT AT THE OPERA in January

Ring in 2022 as Spruce Peak presents The Black Jacket Symphony. The Black Jacket Symphony makes its Vermont debut at Spruce Peak performing Queen's "A Night at the Opera" featuring Marc Martel live on Saturday, January 1st at the Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center. Known for their incredible live recreations that have been viewed millions of times on YouTube, the Black Jacket Symphony will perform this entire classic rock album live-note for note, sound for sound-plus a full set of Queen's greatest hits!

Member and Owner Presale begins Wednesday, November 10th at 10AM

On sale to the Public Friday, November 12th at 10AM

Tickets are $35-45 at www.SprucePeakArts.org.

Spruce Peak Arts is committed to the health and safety of all our patrons, staff, and volunteers. Effective now all patrons (ages 12 and over) attending events in the Spruce Peak Arts theatre will be required to wear a mask as well as show a photo ID and proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 test within the last 72 hours. Proof of vaccination can be the physical card or a photo of the card. For more information on our Covid-19 protocols, visit Sprucepeakarts.org.

For full info on events, and to purchase tickets for the performance, visit SprucePeakArts.org or call 802.760.4634.