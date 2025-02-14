THE ABSOLUTE BRIGHTNESS OF LEONARD PELKEY Comes to the Town Hall Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Middlebury Acting Company will present James Lescene’s tour-de-force one-man show in the brand-new Doug & Debby Anderson Studio Theater in THT’s newly opened wing. Directed by Guest Director Terrence O’Brien, and starring local actor Andrew Ritter, the show tells the story of a gay teenager’s disappearance in a small New Jersey shore town.

Ritter plays the detective who investigates his case, along with all the other townspeople he encounters as he unravels the story of the missing boy, Leonard Pelkey. A tenaciously optimistic and flamboyant fourteen-year-old, Leonard refuses to conform to the norms of his small community, often to the frustration of his friends and family. Paradoxically, as the puzzle pieces of his life and death come to light, his brilliant legacy shines even brighter. A luminous force of nature whose magic is only truly felt once he is gone Leonard becomes an unexpected inspiration as the town’s citizens question how they live, who they love, and what they leave behind.

Andrew Ritter is an actor, director, teacher, writer and producer. He spent over 20 years working in Chicago with companies like The Second City, The improv Olympic, & American Blues Theater. He's a member of SAG and has been on TV shows like Chicago Fire, Proven Innocent and Euphoria. He moved to Vermont in 2020 where some favorite roles include playing Ned in Small Mouth Sounds (MACo)& Dan in Next To Normal (Townhall Theater). He is a graduate of Middlebury College and is the owner and Artistic Director of Interact Creative.

Terrence O’Brien is the Founding Artistic Director of Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival. He was HVSF’s artistic leader for 27 years and he directed over 30 productions of Shakespeare’s plays. He directed Pimm’s Mission and The Memory Exam for Oberon Theatre Ensemble presented at 59E59. He lives in Manhattan with his wife, Jane Praeger.

