Steve Martin & Martin Short Come to the Boch Center Wang Theatre Next Year
The performance is set for May 13, 2023.
Steve Martin and Martin Short are heading back out on the road and will bring their "You Won't Believe What They Look Like Today!" tour to the Boch Center Wang Theatre on Saturday, May 13, 2023. The legendary comedians will be joined by very special guests Jeff Babko and Woody Platt and the Bluegrass Gentlemen. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 18 at 10:00 AM online at www.bochcenter.org.
Steve Martin and Martin Short's "You Won't Believe What They Look Like Today!" is a show that redefines the form in unexpected and profound ways, from two of the funniest, most influential and acclaimed talents of the past century. Their humor is often subversive, but it is always a joyous self-deprecating romp from two comedy masters driven to make each other laugh as much as the audience. The jokes come at you at a rapid-fire pace with little set-up and big punch lines as they mock Hollywood and the fickle nature of celebrity, but the comedy truly soars when they lovingly (and relentlessly) roast each other. Martin and Short's chemistry and timing on stage reflects a friendship forged over three decades which developed when they met for the first time on the set of the 1986 film "Three Amigos." These two titans of comedy have been touring together since 2015, when they launched their first live show entitled "A Very Stupid Conversation."
