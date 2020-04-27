Spruce Peak Arts Announces Updates Due to Ongoing Pandemic Crisis

Read an update from Spruce Peak Arts regarding the ongoing pandemic situation:

"March 13th seems like an eternity ago, the day we announced the cancelation of the Après Chic gala and Spruce Peak Arts closing in response to the Covid-19 crisis. We miss you all so much, and are thrilled that so many of you are staying connected through Spruce Peak Arts Off Stage offerings and our virtual themed birthday parties for kids!

However, since about 75% of our revenue is derived from ticket sales and event sponsorships, we are now faced with the very real challenge of covering our fixed operating expenses. To reduce costs we have made the difficult decision to contract our work force through a combination of layoffs and reduction of hours. It is our intention to welcome back our laid off employees and return all others to 100% when we are in a position to reopen our doors to all of you.





We are deeply grateful to the many members of our community who have reached out to see what they can do and to offer support. We look forward to seeing you at our next Spruce Peak Arts Off Stage event (see calendar below!) and look forward to the joyful day when we can all gather as a community in person again."