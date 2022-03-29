Spruce Peak Arts Announces Three New Summer Music Events

Spruce Peak Arts has announced three awesome music events coming up this July! Member pre-sale for all three shows starts Wednesday, March 30 at 10AM and ends Thursday, March 31 at 10PM. All shows on-sale to the public Friday, April 1 at 10AM.

This summer, Wilderado and special guests Toledo take the stage on the Spruce Peak Village Green, Saturday, July 16 as part of the Spruce Peak Summer Series Presented by WhistlePig Rye Whiskey and Fiddlehead Brewing Company, Co-Presented by Spruce Peak Arts and The Point. The green opens at 5PM, Toledo starts at 6PM and Wilderado starts at 7PM. Tickets are $40 for lawn seats (only blankets, no chairs permitted), $50 for table seating (10 people max), and limited VIP pergolas $750 (8 people max). Be on the lookout as the full lineup for the Spruce Peak Summer Series will be announced soon! Full ticketing information can be found on sprucepeakarts.org or sprucepeak.com/concerts.

On Sunday, July 24, The High Kings are bringing their electric Irish-folk coming to Stowe. Founded in 2007, The High Kings set the bar extremely high for Irish Folk bands across the world and are widely regarded to be at the forefront of the genre. This event is indoors at the Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $48-28. The High Kings is co-produced with Higher Ground and sponsored by Front Porch Forum.

Deer Tick will be on the green on Thursday, July 28 as another event in the Spruce Peak Summer Series Presented by WhistlePig Rye Whiskey and Fiddlehead Brewing Company, Co-Presented by Spruce Peak Arts and The Point. The green opens at 5PM, music starts at 6PM and Deer Tick starts at 7PM. Tickets are $40 for lawn seats (only blankets, no chairs permitted), $50 for table seating (10 people max), and limited VIP pergolas $750 (8 people max). Full ticketing information can be found on sprucepeakarts.org or sprucepeak.com/concerts.