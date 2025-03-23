Spruce Peak Arts Announced Live Music and Theatre Line Up

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Spruce Peak Arts has announced the lineup of live music and immersive theater experiences this season, bringing world-class performances to the heart of Vermont.

On May 2, 2025, Load-In Through the Back, Vermont’s premier music interview podcast,

takes the stage for a one-of-a-kind event featuring an intimate concert and conversation with Wheatus, the iconic 2000s rock band behind Teenage Dirtbag, and Americana legend Steve Poltz, known for his dynamic performances and collaborations with artists like Jewel and Billy Strings. Hosted by singer-songwriter Troy Millette and producer Pauly Varricchione, the live podcast will give audiences a behind-the-scenes look at the lives and stories of these legendary musicians.

Adding to the evening’s musical energy, Troy Millette & The Fire Below will deliver a heartfelt

performance blending rock, pop, and Americana, while Brian K. & The Parkway from

Washington, D.C., will kick things off with a special pre-show busker-style set.

Later in the season, The Brook & The Bluff will bring their signature soulful indie-folk sound to the Spruce Peak Unplugged Series. Known for their stunning harmonies and emotionally rich songwriting, this Birmingham-born, Nashville-based band has been captivating audiences across the country.

For families and young audiences, Treehouse Shakers will present The Littlest Cove, an

enchanting immersive theater experience designed for children ages 3-6. This playful and

interactive production invites children to explore a hidden coastal world through song, dance, and hands-on storytelling. Seated in a large boat, young audiences will be immersed in a world of puppetry, movement, and imaginative play, fostering creativity and community engagement.

“We’re excited to offer such a diverse lineup this season,” said Seth Soloway, Executive

Director of Spruce Peak Arts. “From indie-folk and rock icons to immersive storytelling for young audiences, there’s truly something for everyone.”

Comments