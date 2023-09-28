Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards

Submit your nominations before October 31st, 2023!

By: Sep. 28, 2023

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards. 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. 

EXTRAORDINARY ORDINARY Landscapes and Portraits by Molly Hawley In the Jackson G Photo
EXTRAORDINARY ORDINARY Landscapes and Portraits by Molly Hawley In the Jackson Gallery at Town Hall Theater 

Extraordinary Ordinary Landscapes and Portraits by Molly Hawley. Explore the captivating works of Molly Hawley, who uses light, color, and texture to delve into the deeper reality of the visible world. Don't miss the opening reception on September 30 at Town Hall Theater. Exhibit runs from September 22 to November 4, 2023.

Jeanne Beckwiths Newest Comic Drama SAM & JIM IN HELL! Announced At Lost Nation T Photo
Jeanne Beckwith's Newest Comic Drama SAM & JIM IN HELL! Announced At Lost Nation Theater

Get the full scoop on 'Sam & Jim in Hell,' the new play reopening at Montpelier City Hall! Check out the press release and attached photos for all the details.

Middleburys Town Hall Theater Continues Its House of Jazz Series October 13 Photo
Middlebury's Town Hall Theater Continues Its House of Jazz Series October 13

House of Jazz Release - Check out the attached release for the latest news. Stay tuned for updates!

The Valley Players to Present THE GLASS MENAGERIE Beginning This Month Photo
The Valley Players to Present THE GLASS MENAGERIE Beginning This Month

The Valley Players present a classic of American theater, The Glass Menagerie by Tennessee Williams, a hauntingly poetic play about a struggling family in Depression-era St. Louis. Directed by Michael Halloran, the show runs from September 29-October 15 at the Valley Players Theater in Waitsfield.

