Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NRBQ Plays the Vergennes Opera House Next Week

The performance is on Wednesday, November 16.

Vermont News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Nov. 03, 2022  

On Wednesday, November 16, NRBQ (New Rhythm and Blues Quartet) with horns (Whole Wheat Horns) will rock the old bones of the historic Vergennes Opera House and turn the stage into a fantastic musical playground.

NRBQ is that rare group that's eclectic, stylistically innovative, and creatively ambitious while also sounding thoroughly unpretentious and accessible. They casually serve up barrelhouse R&B, British Invasion pop, fourth-gear rockabilly, exploratory free jazz, and dozens of other flavors while giving it all a stomp-down rhythm that makes fans dance in the aisles with joy.

"I heard NRBQ when they opened the Bonnie Raitt concert at the Flynn this past spring and I was blown away," explained Gerianne Smart, President of the Friends of the Vergennes Opera House. "Before the intermission was over, I had made contact with their manager and booked them five days later."

The opening act for the Vergennes Opera House show is the Kris Lager Band which is based out of Omaha, Nebraska and is zig zagging the country spreading their brand of "Feel Good Funk & Heavy Soul." Their swaggering rock-n-roll and blues infused electric guitar grooves will set the stage perfectly for an amazing night of music.

As always, 100% of the proceeds go toward the continued operations and renovations of the Vergennes Opera House, with a special focus this year on Phase 1 of the "All Access Project." Phase 1 will provide "shovel ready" architectural plans for the new elevator tower access and lift for the dressing room and stage levels. Information on the All Access Project as well as the full slate of performances scheduled for the 2022-2023 Vergennes Opera House season can be found at VergennesOperaHouse.org.

Tickets are $35 in advance or $40 at the door, if available. General seating. Doors and cash bar open at 6:30pm.




Vermont Actors Repertory Theatre to Present THE END OF THE WORLD AS WE KNEW IT Beginning T Photo
Vermont Actors' Repertory Theatre to Present THE END OF THE WORLD AS WE KNEW IT Beginning This Month
Vermont Actors' Repertory Theatre will open its 18th season with the world premiere of 'The End of the World As We Knew It' by international, Vermont playwright Jeanne Beckwith and directed by Alex Nicosia. The first show of the season will be presented at the Company's new home in the West Rutland Town Hall Theatre, 35 Marble Street on October 28, 29, and 30 and November 4, 5, and 6.
The Flynn Announces THE SIMON AND GARFUNKEL STORY And Il Divo In 2023 Photo
The Flynn Announces THE SIMON AND GARFUNKEL STORY And Il Divo In 2023
The Flynn has announced new music shows coming to the Main Stage in 2023. On March 8 at 7:30 pm, multinational operatic pop group Il Divo graces the stage at the Flynn. And on March 10 at 7:30 pm, the hit tribute show The Simon & Garfunkel Story comes to Burlington.
TIM JENNINGS: 50 YEARS OF STORYTELLING Comes to Lost Nation Theater Next Month Photo
TIM JENNINGS: 50 YEARS OF STORYTELLING Comes to Lost Nation Theater Next Month
Tim Jennings is Back! Vermont's “legendary,' 'irresistible,' 'captivating” folk storyteller returns to LNT with a new and deeply personal program of old & new tales, music, and musings & reflections on his long career as “Vermont's Leading Talespinner.'
Folk Americana Roots Hall Of Fame Announces New Exhibit Featuring Guitars From Ernie Boch Photo
Folk Americana Roots Hall Of Fame Announces New Exhibit Featuring Guitars From Ernie Boch Jr.'s Private Collection
The Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame (FARHOF) announces a new exhibit featuring two dozen distinctive guitars from Ernie Boch Jr.'s personal collection. The Ernie Boch Jr. Guitar Exhibit, on display inside the Boch Center Wang Theatre, includes electric and acoustic instruments, each with a notable history and impact on musicmaking across multiple decades and myriad genres.

More Hot Stories For You


JAG Productions Annual Fundraiser JUKE JOINT is Back With Southern Soul and Honorary GuestsJAG Productions Annual Fundraiser JUKE JOINT is Back With Southern Soul and Honorary Guests
November 2, 2022

JAG Productions has announced the 5th annual JAG JUKE JOINT, the fundraiser gala that brings the Upper Valley JAG community in close every fall. 
The Flynn Announces WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? Set For April 2023The Flynn Announces WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? Set For April 2023
November 2, 2022

The Flynn has announced the return of the hit improv comedy show Whose Live Anyway? on the Main Stage on April 20 at 7:30 pm. Tickets for Whose Live Anyway? are on sale now for Flynn members and to the public on Friday, November 4.
Vermont Actors' Repertory Theatre to Present THE END OF THE WORLD AS WE KNEW IT Beginning This MonthVermont Actors' Repertory Theatre to Present THE END OF THE WORLD AS WE KNEW IT Beginning This Month
October 29, 2022

Vermont Actors' Repertory Theatre will open its 18th season with the world premiere of 'The End of the World As We Knew It' by international, Vermont playwright Jeanne Beckwith and directed by Alex Nicosia. The first show of the season will be presented at the Company's new home in the West Rutland Town Hall Theatre, 35 Marble Street on October 28, 29, and 30 and November 4, 5, and 6.
The Flynn Announces THE SIMON AND GARFUNKEL STORY And Il Divo In 2023The Flynn Announces THE SIMON AND GARFUNKEL STORY And Il Divo In 2023
October 26, 2022

The Flynn has announced new music shows coming to the Main Stage in 2023. On March 8 at 7:30 pm, multinational operatic pop group Il Divo graces the stage at the Flynn. And on March 10 at 7:30 pm, the hit tribute show The Simon & Garfunkel Story comes to Burlington.
TIM JENNINGS: 50 YEARS OF STORYTELLING Comes to Lost Nation Theater Next MonthTIM JENNINGS: 50 YEARS OF STORYTELLING Comes to Lost Nation Theater Next Month
October 26, 2022

Tim Jennings is Back! Vermont's “legendary,' 'irresistible,' 'captivating” folk storyteller returns to LNT with a new and deeply personal program of old & new tales, music, and musings & reflections on his long career as “Vermont's Leading Talespinner.'