NRBQ Plays the Vergennes Opera House Next Week

On Wednesday, November 16, NRBQ (New Rhythm and Blues Quartet) with horns (Whole Wheat Horns) will rock the old bones of the historic Vergennes Opera House and turn the stage into a fantastic musical playground.

NRBQ is that rare group that's eclectic, stylistically innovative, and creatively ambitious while also sounding thoroughly unpretentious and accessible. They casually serve up barrelhouse R&B, British Invasion pop, fourth-gear rockabilly, exploratory free jazz, and dozens of other flavors while giving it all a stomp-down rhythm that makes fans dance in the aisles with joy.

"I heard NRBQ when they opened the Bonnie Raitt concert at the Flynn this past spring and I was blown away," explained Gerianne Smart, President of the Friends of the Vergennes Opera House. "Before the intermission was over, I had made contact with their manager and booked them five days later."

The opening act for the Vergennes Opera House show is the Kris Lager Band which is based out of Omaha, Nebraska and is zig zagging the country spreading their brand of "Feel Good Funk & Heavy Soul." Their swaggering rock-n-roll and blues infused electric guitar grooves will set the stage perfectly for an amazing night of music.

As always, 100% of the proceeds go toward the continued operations and renovations of the Vergennes Opera House, with a special focus this year on Phase 1 of the "All Access Project." Phase 1 will provide "shovel ready" architectural plans for the new elevator tower access and lift for the dressing room and stage levels. Information on the All Access Project as well as the full slate of performances scheduled for the 2022-2023 Vergennes Opera House season can be found at VergennesOperaHouse.org.

Tickets are $35 in advance or $40 at the door, if available. General seating. Doors and cash bar open at 6:30pm.