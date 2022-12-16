Lost Nation Theatre Cancels Tonight's Performance of A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A GHOST STORY Due to Snowstorm
The performance has been rescheduled for Monday December 19th at 7pm.
Lost Nation Theatre has cancelled tonight's performance of Willem Lange in A Christmas Carol due to a snowstorm in the area. The performance has been rescheduled for Monday December 19th at 7pm.
The company will honor all tickets purchased for this evening's performance on the rescheduled date. Audiences members who are unable to attend the rescheduled performance can request a link to the "on demand" recording of the show, available through December 31.
Famed & beloved Yankee storyteller Willem Lange is back- Live and On Stage (and livestreamed) at Lost Nation Theater performing his reading of "A Christmas Carol: a ghost story" by Charles Dickens. Lange uses the cutting of the novel Dickens himself used when performing the tale.
The performance runs approximately 70 minutes without an intermission.
Masks are a Must and adherence to other covid-safety protocols are required for all in person seating (regardless of age). Seating may be slightly reduced to allow for more patron spacing. LNT's State of the Art Bio-Defense Air Purification "Synexis" System is also in service 24/7 keeping everyone as safe as possible. (Audience/Staff mask, but performers do not.)
