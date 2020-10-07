Lost Nation Theater Presents THE RAVEN This Month

Audience are asked to adhere to social distancing guidelines, and to wear a mask.

Lost Nation Theater's founder and artistic director Kim Allen Bent, takes the stage - a top the Montpelier City Hall Portico to perform - Live and in person - Edgar Allan Poe's haunting poem "The Raven."

The lack of moonlight, holocaust cloak costume and minimal lighting will all add to the spooky atmosphere and expressive recitation. Bent will literally "perch above the chamber door" (well, City Hall's front doors) saying "Nevermore!"

The Raven is part of the festivities for Montpelier Alive's Montpelier Madness celebration.

Let your spine tingle watching Kim Bent's thrilling performance, which will run approximately 10 minutes, then shop downtown for some great deals.

Friday, October 16, 2020, 6pm; 7pm; 8pm. Montpelier City Hall Plaza. It's FREE! (donations will be gratefully accepted). For more information visit www.lostnationtheater.org.

