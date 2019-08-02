Lost Nation Theater Announce PAINT & SIP Event And THE WIZARD OF OZ

Lost Nation Theater announces two new events.

PAINT & SIP with Arthur Zorn LNT hosts its fourth-annual fun filled evening teaching you to create your personal world on canvas.

Creative painting techniques, wine, food, fun will be mixed for a pallet of painting pleasures, led by renaissance man Arthur Zorn. Uncork Your Creativity! Stretch your visual artistic muscles in a relaxed atmosphere, with an artistic focus inspired by LNT's upcoming summer youth production of The Wizard of Oz. Ease your paintbrush down the canvas! Explore fantastical worlds, dreams, forests, and poppies- lots of poppies! Brushes, paints, canvas provided. You just bring your enthusiasm! For ages 21+.

Saturday, August 10, 2019, 7pm. Lost Nation Theater, City Hall Arts Center, Main St.

Lost Nation Theater presents the culminating project of its two-week most advanced theater intensive: The Wizard of Oz (music by Harold Arlen, from the film based on the books by L Frank Baum).

Sing, Dance, and Find YOUR Courage in this Wizard of Oz adapted especially for younger audiences and performed by aspiring pro's age 10-17. Join Dorothy, her friends, and all your favorite characters and songs on this fantastical journey as she realizes there's no place like home! It's Theater FOR Kids BY Kids!

Friday - Sunday, August 16-18, 2018. Montpelier City Hall Arts Center, 39 Main Street Montpelier VT 05602.

For more information visit 802-229-0492 or www.lostnationtheater.org.





