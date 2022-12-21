Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
KAT & BRETT HOLIDAY SHOW Now Streaming via Town Hall Theater

Kat Wright & Brett Hughes, two of Vermont’s most beloved songbirds, join forces once again for their 9th annual VT holiday tour.

Dec. 21, 2022  
Did you miss the Kat & Brett holiday show tour, or want to share the
gift of music? The Kat & Brett Holiday Show is available as a ticketed stream via Town Hall Theater from December 21 - January 1. Watch and listen as many times as you like!

"This is a wonderful and unique gift featuring two of Vermont's most beloved
musicians," Executive Director Lisa Mitchell said. "It's also the first of many streams to come from Town Hall Theater, thanks to a digital capacity grant from the Vermont Arts Council. We are grateful to all who continue to support the arts and artists!"

Kat Wright & Brett Hughes, two of Vermont's most beloved songbirds, join forces once again for their 9th annual VT holiday tour. The show - a true Christmas gift (featuring Tyler Bolles on upright bass) offers songs of holiday heartbreak & holiday cheer - bejeweled with storytelling, originals, and beloved classics alike. It's guaranteed to warm your heart, peak your nostalgia and create a loving container for those good ole' holiday blues that we all know so well. If a holiday is an opportunity to journey within - Kat & Brett are the perfect lighthearted guides, and have cultivated a show that ushers in the yuletide season and has become a tradition not to be missed for their growing audiences. Showcasing what each are known far & wide for - soaring harmonies, intimate tender moments, brilliant songwriting & arranging, & expert showmanship, it's easy to see how for almost a decade the Kat & Brett Holiday Fête has had audiences singing along, throwing their heads back in knowing laughter and of course wiping away a sentimental tear or two.

Tickets available online at www.townhalltheater.org. Ticket buyers will receive a link to the stream with their confirmation. Purchase additional tickets for friends and family if you wish.




