In The Rough Vocal Trio to Launch New York/Vermont Mini-Tour

In The Rough, the vocal trio featuring Lisa Brigantino, Lori Brigantino and Broadway veteran Susan Haefner will launch a NY/VT mini-tour planned for mid-February 2026.

Performances are Thursday, February 12th at The Lovin' Cup in Rochester, NY, a private house in Rochester on February 13th and finally an afternoon concert in Weston, VT at The Old Parish Church on Sunday, February 15th. The performances will include traditional and contemporary folk songs, pop & rock tunes, original songs, and more.

In The Rough has been singing their unique brand and blend of three-part harmony (accompanying themselves with a number of different instruments including guitars, ukulele, accordion, percussion and more) since their days as students together at the State University of New York College at Fredonia. The trio has also appeared on all three of Lisa Brigantino's commercially released original music albums. "Harmonious, melodic, smooth, bluesy, funky, rootsy..." says Pull Press. "Rootsy folk musing with the refreshing warmth of a well-recorded acoustic guitar and crystalline vocal harmonies that sound like angels tapping in on a radio signal" says Listen.com. "Phenomenal musicianship and top-notch songwriting!" Adds Loosey Lucy E-Zine. Listen to the trio sing Lisa Brigantino's original song "I Gotta Find Me Somethin'" here.

"We are looking forwarding to returning to The Lovin' Cup in Rochester, NY and The Old Parish Church in Weston, VT - two venues we love." says Lisa Brigantino. "We three consider ourselves very fortunate to continue to make music with each other, and to perform together live for audiences."