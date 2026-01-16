Christine Tassan Et Les Imposteures Launch Town Hall Theater’s WINTERTIDE MUSIC SERIES

🎭 NEW! Vermont Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Vermont & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Town Hall Theater will present Christine Tassan et les Imposteures on Sunday, February 8, from 4:00 to 5:45 p.m. on the Rothrock Mainstage at Town Hall Theater, located at 76 Merchants Row in Middlebury. The concert will serve as the opening event of the theater’s Wintertide Music Series. Tickets range from $15 to $35 and are available at townhalltheater.org.

Led by guitarist Christine Tassan, Christine Tassan et les Imposteures are known for their distinctive approach to gypsy jazz, blending original compositions with inventive reinterpretations of well-known songs. With more than two decades of performance history, the quartet emerged as early trailblazers of the gypsy jazz movement in Québec and helped expand a genre historically dominated by male performers. Their work bridges traditional jazz influences with contemporary sensibilities, drawing audiences across generations.

The ensemble has released seven albums and performed more than 700 concerts internationally. Their touring history includes appearances at major festivals such as the Montreal International Jazz Festival, the Django Reinhardt Festival in Samois-sur-Seine in France, the Liberchies Django Festival in Belgium, and the Northwest Django Fest in the United States, as well as performances throughout Canada, Europe, the United States, and China. Their 2017 album Entre Félix et Django received the Opus Award for Jazz Album of the Year and earned a Show of the Year nomination the following season.

The Wintertide Music Series will continue with Clint Bierman’s Grunge Unplugged on Saturday, February 14, followed by a performance from the Vermont Mandolin Trio on Friday, March 27. Additional information about the Wintertide Music Series and ticketing is available at townhalltheater.org or by calling 802-382-9222.