MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Comes to the Vermont Stage

Murder on the Orient Express is coming to Vermont Stage in January. The play is written by Agatha Christie, adapted by Ken Ludwig. Performances run January 29-February 22, 2026.

A luxury train. A shocking murder. Eight suspects. One legendary detective.

When the glamorous Orient Express is stalled by snow and a passenger is found murdered, the famous Hercule Poirot is called to solve the case. Agatha Christie’s classic whodunit gets a fresh, theatrical twist in this adaptation by acclaimed playwright Ken Ludwig. Known for his sharp wit and comic flair, Ludwig brings humor and high style to Christie’s tightly wound thriller—delivering an evening full of intrigue, elegance, and delightfully unexpected laughs.

Vermont Stage is Northern Vermont’s home for bold, thought-provoking theatre. Since 1994, they have produced over 150 shows—bringing nationally recognized plays to local audiences hungry for stories that challenge, inspire, and connect. From gripping dramas to unexpected comedies, we celebrate the vibrant, ever-evolving culture of our time.