JAG Productions Opens 2022/2023 Season With THEATRE ON THE HIL

JAG Productions, a Vermont and New York City-based theatre company centering Black and Black queer storytelling, is partnering with King Arthur Baking Company at their picturesque Norwich campus for another year of JAG's Theatre on the Hill - for four outdoor performances only.

Recent Tony Award-winner Britton Smith, the self-identified Black Gay Mega Pastor, is bringing his funk liberation band Britton & The Sting to King Arthur's outdoor space, for four performances of Theatre on the Hill.

Funk, gospel, soul, and testimony will echo through the Vermont landscape as Britton and the Sting spread the gospel of authenticity and inclusion, bridging the way to radical liberation. The band's anthem, "Let's Get Drunk and Go to Church", speaks volumes about the mission and identity of this talented pack of musicians, who preach to the congregation out loud and without apology.

This year's Theatre on the Hill builds upon the wild success of 2021's plays and musicals, distilling all the joy and audacity that reverberated throughout the Upper Valley last summer into a spectacular new show, performed live for four nights only. The passion, irreverence, and originality that thrilled audiences in 2021 will be embodied in Britton and The Sting, as they present electrifying elements of a new musical integrated into their unparalleled concert.

Performances will be at 8pm on Fridays and Saturdays, August 19-20 and 26-27. Food and beverages will be available for purchase starting at 7:00 PM each night, made daily by local favorite Munchie Rollz. Tickets are $33 for general admission and go on sale Wednesday, July 20.

Recently featured in Vanity Fair, Vogue, Fault Magazine, and The New Yorker, Britton and the Sting were also featured in Paper Magazine's "Bops Only: 10 Songs You Need to Start Your Weekend Right", as well as a featured 2020 NPR Tiny Desk Submission Top Pick.

In addition to Theatre on the Hill, JAG Productions will facilitate a creative residency for Britton and The Sting, who "aim to rediscover the why behind the music, where we aim to target it, and for whom. We know that beyond the music is a soul. August is about revisiting the soul..."

Jarvis Green, JAG's Founder & Producing Artistic Director, says, "As the basic human rights of LGBTQ+ people are being threatened once again, I want to thank King Arthur Baking Company for partnering with us to bring the joy of Theatre on the Hill back to the Upper Valley. We at JAG are staunchly committed to the voices and visions of tomorrow, and are delighted to have Britton & The Sting open our season!"

Green continues, "Britton Smith is a tornado of talent with energy grounded in self-love that soars beyond the stage and embraces the entire audience. He is a force to be reckoned with, and his vision is one of compassion, care, and inclusion that regards all of us. So if you plan on attending - be expected to be tested and thrilled!"

PERFORMANCE DETAILS