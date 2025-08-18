Harry Bliss and Sue Halpern to Appear In Conversation at Town Hall Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Vermont Book Shop will present New Yorker cartoonist, children’s book illustrator, and graphic memoirist Harry Bliss in conversation with writer and fellow New Yorker contributor Sue Halpern on Monday, September 8, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. in the new Anderson Studio at Town Hall Theater (72 Merchants Row, Middlebury). Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Since 1999, Bliss has illustrated more than 25 books for children and thousands of cartoons. His collaborations with Doreen Cronin—including Diary of a Worm, Diary of a Spider, and Diary of a Fly—became The Bug Diaries animated series, currently streaming on Amazon. His internationally syndicated single-panel cartoon Bliss appears in over 100 newspapers, and his collaboration with Steve Martin, A Wealth of Pigeons, was a #1 New York Times bestseller.

Halpern, known for her writing on politics, technology, and culture, is the author of several books, including the bestselling A Dog Walks into a Nursing Home and the Emmy-nominated Four Wings and a Prayer. She has contributed to Rolling Stone, The New Republic, The New York Review of Books, and was a longtime columnist for Mother Jones and Ms.

The event will conclude with an audience Q&A. Admission is free but registration is required at townhalltheater.org or by calling 802-382-9222.