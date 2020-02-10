Get a Sneak Peek at the Burlington Discover Jazz Festival Lineup

The Burlington Discover Jazz Festival is is presenting a sneak peek at the lineup for the 2020 festival, held June 5-14.

This year's festival headliner is none other than legendary saxophonist Pharoah Sanders, making his highly anticipated return to the Flynn Main Stage on Saturday, June 6. Prolific for over 50 years, Sanders has pressed on until his playing turned transcendent. Sanders originally followed the path of his bandleader and mentor John Coltrane through the enigmatic twists of the avant-garde before charting his own cosmic journey through non-western music styles and spiritual jazz. He's now recognized as a towering figure in the history of the art form.

The festival kicks off one day earlier, on June 5, with Levitate Live, a free block party event on the Top Block of Church Street. This first day of the fest culminates with an evening performance by the soulful Seattle-based Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, following the opening night Main Stage performance by gritty blues-rocker, two-time Grammy-winner, and NPR Tiny Desk contest champ Fantastic Negrito.

The rest of the fest doesn't let up, with can't-miss performers scheduled each day. From fiery Chicago trumpeter Jaimie Branch (June 9) to Afro-Cuban fusion player Yosvany Terry (June 10) to intrepid left-field guitarist Marc Ribot (June 13) to UK sax modernist Nubya Garcia (June 14), this year's lineup is especially stacked. Over the 10 days, performances will be held on the Flynn Main Stage, in Flynn Space, at various locations along Church Street, and at Waterfront Park, plus surprise pop-up shows in some unexpected places.

A wealth of exciting satellite events are also planned to keep the energy high between marquee performances. For one, a series of free meet-the-artist interviews will be hosted by leaders of the local music scene, giving festivalgoers a rare chance to connect with well-known musicians in a more intimate setting. And, this year's event will continue the core tradition of emphasizing free live music throughout the week-from student bands as well as sets by dozens of professional musicians-inviting audiences to explore the city while engaging with amazing music.

For 37 years, the Burlington Discover Jazz Festival has become an annual celebration of friendlier weather after the bitter winter months. As always, this is a great opportunity to see the many sides of modern jazz all at once-from up-and-coming artists to of-the-moment sensations to established icons. Combining top-notch live music and a beautiful setting: what could be better?

For a full schedule, visit discoverjazz.com.





