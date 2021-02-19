Flynn's The Window on Main Variety Series Now Accepting Applications

Calling all artists: the Flynn is once again accepting applications for the new The Window on Main multi-media performance series. The Window on Main is a paid gig opportunity for artists. This series will also feature the first in-person performances held in the Flynn building since March 2020.

The Flynn announced these live performance events last November but decided to postpone in light of the surge of COVID-19 cases in our region and around the country. Now, after monitoring the case trends in our area, observing state safety guidelines, and with vaccinations being administered, the series has been rescheduled and is set to kick off in the spring.

The Window on Main series takes place across two weekends (Friday through Sunday)- April 16-18 and April 23-25. The shows will be presented with performers in Chase Studio facing Main Street, with the artists and audience separated by the street-side Chase Studio wall and large windows. Audio will be fed through speakers to the sidewalk and surrounding area. Artists will be assigned hour-long performance slots (equating to a performance window of about 40 minutes plus setup time), with a new performance rotated in each hour.

The goal of this series is to safely gather together artist from multiple disciplines-music, theater, dance, performance art, and beyond-bringing live performance back to Downtown Burlington to entertain passersby as spring weather returns.

To ensure social-distancing measures are upheld in Chase Studio, this series is only for solo acts, duos, and trios-i.e. a limit of three performers per performance timeslot. Physical distancing, masks, and other safety measures will be enforced outside, in the area around the performance space (in accordance with state-mandated safety protocols).

If you are interested in performing in The Window on Main, please fill out this form by March 26 : https://flynncenter.wufoo.com/forms/qz4u2cd1um9aka/