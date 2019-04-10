Dorset Theatre Festival Hosts A SUMMER EVENING WITH NATALIE MERCHANT

Dorset Theatre Festival, under the leadership of Artistic Director Dina Janis, is excited to announce the addition of AN EVENING WITH Natalie Merchant to the Festival's 42nd season. A special one-night-only concert at the Dorset Playhouse (104 Cheney Rd, Dorset, VT 05251) on August 4, the event is co-produced with Higher Ground Presents (www.highergroundmusic.com).

Natalie Merchant has announced 'An Evening With...' summer tour of intimate venues across New England. The tour comprises 11 concerts, beginning in Brownfield, ME on July 25 and ending in Hudson, NY on August 9, and (with the exception of Great Barrington) features towns that Merchant has never played before. Two years after 2017's "Three Decades of Song Tour," which played mostly large amphitheaters in major markets, this will be a unique opportunity for fans to see the celebrated singer play towns and cities chosen by Merchant herself and not usually included on her tours. She will be joined by her long-time guitarist Erik Della Penna, who has been playing with her for 20 years, performing material from the past 35 years of Merchant's career. "I've reached a point in my career of wanting unique experiences on tour, of not settling for the predictable routing and venues. Last July, Erik and I had a very pleasant experience touring the United Kingdom as an acoustic duo. This Summer, we've decided to do a tour of New England following the same format as last year, steering clear of big cities and playing unique and intimate venues in small, picturesque towns. We're looking forward to seeing the rocky coast of Maine, the green rolling hills of Vermont, the historic village squares and white steepled churches of Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Connecticut. I imagine we will meet many locals and visitors seeking the same sort of experience that we are and I expect the audiences and the settings will inspire us."

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday April 12 at 10am ET.

Single tickets and Subscriptions for the 2019 Summer Season are on sale now. Off-season, the box office may be reached by calling (802) 867-2223 ext. 101, Tuesday through Friday, 12 - 4 pm. For more information, or to purchase subscriptions and tickets online, visit www.dorsettheatrefestival.org.





