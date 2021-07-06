Dorset Theatre Festival Expands Giving Back Program To Include Covid-19 Essential Workers; Launches Community Inclusion Partnership Program

Dorset Theatre Festival is expanding its community access programs this summer to include Covid-19 essential workers in their Giving Back Program, which offers pay-what-you-like tickets to people who serve the community and their families. EMS workers, firefighters, police, veterans and active-duty military personnel, farmers, student graduates of the Refuse to Use Program, Habitat for Humanity homeowners and volunteers, Living Proof Mentees and Mentors, members of the special needs community and their caregivers, and Covid-19 essential workers may all request up to four discounted tickets per household.

"Dorset Theatre Festival is committed to the ongoing work and practice of making our theatre a place that celebrates differences in our community," said Dina Janis, Dorset's artistic director. "Though we have offered the Giving Back program for years, people often don't realize they qualify, or that their families can join in on the fun as well," Janis said.

The Festival will also launch its new Community Inclusion Partnership Program, which offers a complimentary Friends & Neighbors corporate sponsorship to BIPOC, AAPI, and LGBTQIA business owners, underrepresented and historically excluded community groups, cultural affinity groups, tribes, tribal organizations, and funds, civil rights and social justice organizations, and cultural or community centers. In addition to logo placement on the Festival's website, participating partners will also receive a special discount code to share with members of their communities. An application is available online.

"The Festival has been able to expand the list of eligible groups thanks to an impactful multi-year grant from the Rodgers Family Foundation, and support from business partners in our community like the Vermont Country Store and Southwestern Vermont Health Care, whose sponsorships benefit the Giving Back Program directly," said Dina Janis.

This year the Festival is also offering a buy-one-get-one ticket offer for regional educators, as well as a new ticket lottery for every 2021 performance.

"Teachers can buy a ticket to the show and bring a friend for half price. After a year on Zoom, we could all use some fresh air - especially our teachers," Janis said.

To enter the 2021 ticket lottery, visit Dorset Theatre Festival's website to enter for the chance to purchase $15 tickets. Entries must be received the day prior to the desired performance.

For more information about how to take advantage of these community building programs, and to reserve tickets for the 2021 outdoor season at Southern Vermont Arts Center, please visit https://dorsettheatrefestival.org/.