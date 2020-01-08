Date Added For ImproVisions Jazz Quintet Featuring Pianist Michael Arnowitt At Flynn Center

Pianist Michael Arnowitt is well known for his colorful, innovative jazz concert programs. His playing touches on a wealth of influences: beloved standards (like There Will Never Be Another You), Chopin, Antonio Carlos Jobim, Leonard Bernstein, and Bulgarian and Syrian music.

His performances combine creative interpretations of classic pieces with his original works-including selections from his recent album with ImproVisions Jazz, Sweet Spontaneous. Arnowitt has been mentioned in the same breath with Glenn Gould and Sviatoslav Richter, inviting these lofty comparisons with "his extreme rhythmic steadiness, limitless technique, and prodigious explorations" (Classical Voice of New England).

Before embarking on a 2020 tour of China (with guitarist Steve Blair), Arnowitt returns to Vermont with his ImproVisions Jazz quintet, featuring the outstanding New York City musicians Dave Smith (trumpet) and Rick Rosato (bass) as well as Vermont favorites Dan Silverman (trombone) and Caleb Bronz (drums).

