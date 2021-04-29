Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Creative Cauldron Presents BLIGHT FLIGHT

In this challenging time of division and conflict, Creative Cauldron looks to writers in the DMV for inspiration and healing.

Apr. 29, 2021  

Creative Cauldron presents "Difficult Conversations: Bridging the Divide," a new series of original plays. The premise is that in this challenging time of division and conflict, Creative Cauldron looks to writers in the DMV for inspiration and healing.

Each writer featured in this series has crafted a 10-minute, two-character play about a difficult conversation, mining issues of race, gender identity, politics or religion. A facilitated post-performance discussion will help us reflect on how we navigate the difficult terrain that has become our divided nation and community.

All "Difficult Conversations" readings are live streamed on Creative Cauldron's YouTube channel from Creative Cauldron, 410 S Maple Avenue, Falls Church VA. Patrons may RSVP for tickets by 7:00 pm day of show to receive the link via email.

Blight Flight

by Iyona Blake

April 30 at 7:30 pm

Erica is a single, African American mother of four and lives in an urban community. After renting her row house for a few years, she is suddenly being displaced. Samantha, a Caucasian woman recently purchased the row houses next door with her family. As the two worlds come face to face, we will see how displacement, gentrification and racism impacts both families.


