Comedian Chris D'Elia Performing Live At The Boch Center November 2022

Comedian Chris D'Elia is bringing his latest nationwide tour to Boston. The star of three Netflix comedy specials will perform live the Boch Center Wang Theatre, Saturday, November 12, 2022. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 6 at bochcenter.org.

Chris D'Elia has become one of the most in-demand performers in comedy. His highly successful podcast CONGRATULATIONS WITH CHRIS D'ELIA has been a mainstay on iTunes' comedy podcast charts since its debut in February 2017. He is also a co-star on THE KING AND THE STING AND THE WING with Brendan Schuab.

As a stand-up, D'Elia is has toured the US and Canada with his show, FOLLOW THELEADER. D'Elia has three comedy specials available on Netflix, NO PAIN (2020), MANON FIRE (2017), INCORRIGIBLE (2015), and he was chosen as one of four comics to represent the US in Netflix's 2019 Series COMEDIANS OF THE WORLD which features 47 comedians from 13 regions in eight different languages. His first special, WHITEMALE, BLACK COMIC, debuted on Comedy Central in 2013 and he can be seen on Comedy Central's ROAST OF Justin Bieber (2015)

Tickets will be available Friday, May 6 at 10:00 AM. Tickets are available at the Boch Center Box Office, www.bochcenter.org, by calling (800) 982-ARTS (2787) and via Ticketmaster. The Wang Theatre is located at 270 Tremont Street in Boston, MA.