Champlain Philharmonic to Present Mozart's THE MAGIC FLUTE with Arc Bender Circus Opera

The unique production will feature aerial and acrobatic performance alongside Mozart’s music, paired with Stravinsky and a new work by Jerome Shedd.

By: Sep. 15, 2025
The Champlain Philharmonic Orchestra will present an innovative collaboration of Mozart’s The Magic Flute with Arc Bender Circus Opera on Saturday, October 11, at 7:30 p.m. at Town Hall Theater’s Rothrock Mainstage. 

The production, helmed by Brattleboro-based soprano and circus performer Elizabeth Wohl, will feature Wohl performing suspended in the air, joined by an acrobat and a tenor for a reimagined take on Mozart’s beloved opera. The evening also includes Stravinsky’s Suite for Small Orchestra No. 2 and a new work by the Philharmonic’s percussionist, Jerome Shedd.

Led by Music Director and Conductor Matt LaRocca, the Champlain Philharmonic Orchestra is known for inventive programming that blends tradition with innovation. LaRocca, also Artistic Advisor and Special Project Conductor for the Vermont Symphony Orchestra, is a cross-genre composer, performer, and educator whose collaborations span rock, folk, and electronic music as well as contemporary dance.

The Champlain Philharmonic Orchestra, a resident company of Town Hall Theater, features musicians from across Vermont and New Hampshire united by a passion for live music-making. More information about the ensemble is available at champlainphilharmonic.org.

Tickets range from $5–$15 and may be purchased online at townhalltheater.org, in person at the Town Hall Theater box office (Monday–Friday, 12–5 p.m.), or by phone at 802.382.9222.




