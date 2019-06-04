Celebrate The Tonys at Lost Nation Theater

To celebrate love for theater as well as to celebrate all the theater lover's in our community, Lost Nation Theater will continue its 31st Season as Montpelier's Resident professional theater with a Tony Viewing Party to view the 73rd Annual Tony Award Ceremony!

The Tony Awards will take place on Sunday, June 9th and the broadcast will begin at 8 pm. Our doors will open at 7:30 pm at City Hall Arts Center, Montpelier.

The Tony Awards are held each year to recognize achievement in Broadway productions during the current season. The ceremony is held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City and is broadcast live. This year, James Corden will serve as host. We will be streaming the ceremony as it airs live at Lost Nation so that the community can come together to watch as a community.

LNT's Tony Viewing event was born to give an extra-special thank you for our volunteers - but everyone is invited to join the party! We hope you'll come! Enjoy treats to eat, fill out a ballot of your Tony Award predictions, and watch the Tony's live on the big screen. At the end of the night, we will see whose Tony predictions were the closest!

Nominations this year include Hadestown - developed right here in central Vermont, which received 14 nominations, the most of any production of the season. This is followed by Ain't Too Proud with 12, and Tootsie with 11. The plays The Ferryman and To Kill a Mockingbird each received nine nominations.

This year's Tony Awards are particularly special for Vermonters with Hadestown sweeping the most award nominations of the season. Hadestown's creator, Anais Mitchell, is a Vermont native who created and originally premiered the musical in Vermont back in 2006. She then took the musical on a statewide tour of Vermont in 2007, where it even played at Lost Nation Theater!

While Hadestown is much different now than it was when it played in Vermont, it is still a wonderful example of the talent, creativity, and success of Vermonters. This is LNT's opportunity to not only celebrate theater but to show our appreciation for all who help to make theater in this community, and Vermont, possible.

The Antoinette Perry Award for Excellence in Broadway Theatre, more commonly known as the Tony Award, recognizes excellence in live Broadway theatre and is named after Antoinette "Tony" Perry, co-founder of the American Theatre Wing.

Lost Nation Theater: winner "Best in New England"- Yankee Magazine, and named One of the Best Regional Theaters in America by NYC Drama League is Sponsored by Capitol Copy, City of Montpelier, Eternity, National Life Group, The Point-FM, The Times Argus, Great Eastern Radio, WDEV and The World, with media support from Seven Days.

See it. Show Duration: Sunday, June 9th. Doors open at 7:30 pm. The broadcast begins at 8 pm. Admission is free and open to the public. Lost Nation Theater is wheelchair accessible, offers an assisted listening system, and large print programs.



Call! Go Online! It's FREE! Or RSVP to Danielle@LostNationTheater.Org. For information: call 802-229-0492 or visit LostNationTheater.org.





