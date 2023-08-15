Catch the Hilarious Comedy FUDDY MEERS in Bennington, VT

Running from Fri Aug 25 to Sun Aug 27 at the Monument Arts & Cultural Center.

By: Aug. 15, 2023

Catch the Hilarious Comedy FUDDY MEERS in Bennington, VT

Walloomsac River Theatre Company's newest production opens NEXT WEEK, only at Bennington's Monument Arts & Cultural Center!

Featuring many TALENTED Bennington area locals, you DO NOT want to miss this community-filled comedy.

Fuddy Meers (Rated-R)

By David Lindsay-Abaire

Directed by Vincent Tatro & Emily Ranttila

Plot: Fuddy Meers tells the story of an amnesiac, Claire, who wakes up every morning as a blank slate, with no memory, except for her husband and teenage son, who must teach her the facts of her life. One morning Claire is abducted by a limping, lisping man who claims her husband wants to kill her. The audience views the ensuing mayhem through the kaleidoscope of Claire's world. The play culminates in a cacophony of revelations, proving that everything is not what it appears to be.​

Performances:

Fri Aug 25-Sat Aug 26 @7pm, Sun Aug 27 @2pm

at the Monument Arts & Cultural Center

44 Gypsy Lane Bennington, VT 05201

Grab your TICKETS NOW: Click Here

"Fuddy Meers" is presented by arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc.




