COMICS ON A MISSION Postponed

The Hatch has released the following statement regarding upcoming performances:

is very sorry to report that we will postpone Comics on a Mission that was scheduled for Saturday, April 4 at The Latchis until May 9, 2020. Governor Phil Scott has declared a state of emergency here in Vermont that, among other measures, bans gatherings of more than 250 people in a room until at least April 15.

Given the rapid spread of the virus and our concern to protect the health of our community, this was the only choice.

We are all looking forward to an awesome show full of laughter and joy, and no doubt, virus snark. Even as we wash our hands non-stop, we have not washed our hands of this event. As they say, laughter is the best medicine, but we also know that prevention is worth a pound of cure.

We hope to see everyone on Saturday, May 9 at the Latchis Theatre in downtown Brattleboro, VT. In the meantime, we thank you for your generosity, friendship, and support, and our warm wishes for your good health and well-being.

Tom Bodett

Founder

The Hatch and HatchSpace





