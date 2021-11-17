Bonnie Raitt and Marc Maron Are Coming To The Flynn This Spring

The Flynn has added two big shows to its star-studded spring 2022 season. First, groundbreaking comic and podcaster Marc Maron brings his new stand-up show to the Flynn on March 12 at 7 pm.

Then, ten-time Grammy-winner and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Bonnie Raitt takes the Main Stage on April 18 at 7:30 pm. Tickets for Bonnie Raitt go on sale to Flynn members on Thursday, November 18 at 10 am and to the public on Friday, November 19. Tickets for Marc Maron go on sale to Flynn members on Wednesday, December 1 at 10 am and to the public on Friday, December 3. Become a member and get tickets at flynnvt.org.

More than just a best-selling artist, respected guitarist, expressive singer, and accomplished songwriter, Bonnie Raitt is an institution in American music. She has collaborated with many of music's biggest-ever artists, including Toots & The Maytals, Ray Charles, Howlin' Wolf, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, John Lee Hooker, B.B. King, Aretha Franklin, Willie Nelson, and Tony Bennett. After a string of hits and creative breakthroughs in the '70s and '80s, Bonnie achieved new levels of popular and critical acclaim with her landmark multi-platinum albums Nick of Time and Luck of the Draw. In the years since, she has cemented her icon status and has been named one of the "100 Greatest Singers of All Time" and one of the "100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time" (Rolling Stone). On her most recent album, Dig In Deep, her twentieth, Bonnie Raitt comes out swinging, illustrating the consistency and risk-taking that has defined her remarkable career for more than fifty years.

For decades, Marc Maron has been writing and performing raw, honest, and thought-provoking comedy. In 2009, Maron changed the podcast landscape when he started WTF with Marc Maron, featuring revelatory conversations with iconic personalities such as Conan O'Brien, Terry Gross, Robin Williams, Keith Richards, Lorne Michaels, and President Barack Obama. It became a worldwide phenomenon. A legend in the stand-up community, Marc's first four albums-Not Sold Out, Tickets Still Available, Final Engagement, and This Has To Be Funny-are comedy classics. Marc has four Netflix stand-up specials: Thinky Pain, More Later, Too Real, and End Times Fun. He starred in the Netflix original series GLOW from 2017 to 2019, earning Critics' Choice and SAG Award nominations. And his critically-acclaimed series Maron-which he created, wrote, and produced-aired on IFC for four seasons.

The Flynn's 2021-2022 season is underway. The Flynn recently announced a collection of amazing shows for the theater's spring season, headlined by the world's preeminent violinist Itzhak Perlman on March 29, 2022 and Hadestown creator and folk-rock superstar Anaïs Mitchell on February 19, 2022. The just-announced shows also include an exciting collaboration between Amadou & Mariam and The Blind Boys of Alabama, the return of the renowned Mark Morris Dance Group, Irish music favorites Lúnasa, and hypnotic Indian drone-funk specialists Brooklyn Raga Massive. Flynn members get early access to tickets. Tickets are on sale now for Flynn members. Tickets go on sale to the public on November 26. Get tickets and become a Flynn member at flynnvt.org.