An Evening with Speech of Grammy-Award Winning Hip-Hop Group 'Arrested Development' Announced at Spruce Peak Arts

Join artist, entrepreneur, and advocate, Speech, from Grammy award-winning hip-hop group Arrested Development for an evening of discussion on racial equity, and inclusion, Wednesday, March 9th at 7:00PM.

This discussion is part of a local education initiative by Drum Daddies, a collaboration between three soul brothers: Rockstars Grammy-Award winning Speech of Arrested Development and world-class Franti and Spearhead drummer Manas Itene and social activist James Ehlers. Drum Daddies will be offering drumming workshops and the opportunity for youth to meet and interact with legendary musicians.

In a partnership with the Lamoille North Supervisory Union, Drum Daddies will be with students during the days of March 9th and 10th. Visiting five elementary schools and the Middle School, High School and Tech program using drumming to connect with students about diversity, equity and inclusion.

This event will raise funds for the BIPOC affinity space being launched by Lamoille North Supervisory Union (LNSU) and is co-presented with the Racial Equity Alliance of Lamoille (REAL).

Tickets are FREE for all BIPOC patrons, $10/person for non BIPOC. Pre-registration is requested. If you identify as BIPOC, simply apply the discount "BLM" at checkout. Get your tickets at SprucePeakArts.org or by calling 802.760.4634.

Effective now, all patrons (ages 12 and over) must wear a mask and must be vaccinated or show proof of negative COVID -19 test within 72 hours. For full information on our health more information on our Covid-19 protocols, visit Sprucepeakarts.org.

For all upcoming events and to purchase tickets, visit SprucePeakArts.org or call 802.760.4634.