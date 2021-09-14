Adam & The Orbits To Open For Squirrel Nut Zippers Holiday Caravan In Stowe

Get ready to rock with Adam & the Orbits as they join the Squirrel Nut Zippers Holiday Caravan Tour in Stowe this winter! The Vermont-based modern rock and roll band will join the show, Wednesday, December 8th at 7pm, proceeding the Squirrel Nut Zippers performing classic holiday songs along with SNZ hits!

Noah Hahn has spent the last decade playing in two-step bands from Vermont to Louisiana. Atom & the Orbits is the rocket ship he has assembled to launch those danceable rhythms in the form of two-minute old-school power pop songs ala Chuck Berry. Live, the Orbits blast off from the early rock & roll universe, expanding and exploring the outer reaches of what it means when they say "Let's Rock!"

Spruce Peak Arts is grateful for event sponsors McSoley McCoy & Co and Stowe Mountain Rentals for jumping on board to make this kick-off of our winter season possible!

Spruce Peak Arts is committed to the health and safety of all our patrons, staff, and volunteers. Effective now all patrons, ages 12 and older, attending events in the Spruce Peak Arts theatre will be required to show a photo ID and proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 test within the last 72 hours. Proof of vaccination can be the physical card or a photo of the card. Children ages 11 to 2 will be masked at all times.

For more information on our Covid-19 protocols, visit Sprucepeakarts.org.

Additional thanks for making this concert possible go to Season Sponsors: Bourne's Energy, Front Porch Forum, and Spruce Peak Realty. With additional support by: Sisler Builders and Maple Capital Management.

Tickets for the Squirrel Nut Zippers range from $25 to $55, with a $10 VIP experience add-on available. Family 4-pack discounts will also be available for a limited time! Tickets go on-sale to Spruce Peak Arts Members, Monday, June 12th, at 12PM (NOON). On Sale to the general public, Thursday, June 22nd at 12PM (NOON).

For full info and to purchase tickets, visit SprucePeakArts.org or call 802.760.4634.