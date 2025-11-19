Ted Perry Holiday Trio with Guest Vocalist Ryan Montbleau Come to the Town Hall Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Celebrate the season in style at Town Hall Theater’s new Anderson Studio, overlooking the river, with a holiday jazz concert featuring The Ted Perry Trio and special guest Ryan Montbleau on Sunday, December 7, from 5:30 to 6:45 PM.

Arrive early for happy hour beginning at 4:30 PM in Jean’s Place Lounge and the Hare & the Dog Bar, offering beer, wine, specialty cocktails, and non-alcoholic beverages in a cozy new space adjacent to the studio.

The Ted Perry Trio Holiday Show invites audiences to enjoy classic holiday favorites alongside heartfelt, genre-blending tunes that highlight both Perry’s expressive piano artistry and Montbleau’s acclaimed vocals.

About Ryan Montbleau:

Ryan Michael Montbleau is an American singer-songwriter and guitarist who tours extensively across the U.S. with the Ryan Montbleau Band. His musical journey began at Villanova University, where he honed his craft in songwriting and performance. Since his early days at Boston’s House of Blues, Montbleau has built a devoted following with his soulful voice, poetic lyrics, and genre-spanning sound that blends folk, R&B, Americana, and rock.

He has shared the stage with artists such as Ani DiFranco, Martin Sexton, and Rodrigo y Gabriela, and continues to perform hundreds of shows annually. His collaborations include the theatrical music project Yes Darling with Hayley Jane. Montbleau’s accolades include Best Local Male Vocalist at the Boston Music Awards (2007) and recognition in the International Songwriting Competition.

About Ted Perry:

Ted Perry is known for his warm, lyrical style that fuses jazz, blues, folk, and storytelling. A composer, pianist, and educator, Perry’s music reflects a deep appreciation for melodic expression and groove. He has performed with renowned artists including Ernie Watts, David Spinozza, and Drew Gress.

A graduate of the Eastman School of Music, where he focused on arranging and performance, Perry has written for solo piano, jazz ensembles, and orchestral groups. Now based in Burlington, VT, he continues to perform, teach, and compose. His new EP of original compositions for piano trio—featuring Drew Gress and Conor Meehan—was released in May 2024.

Tickets for The Ted Perry Trio Holiday Show with Ryan Montbleau are $15 (student), $25 (standard) and $40 (generous).