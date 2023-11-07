Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Vancouver Awards

Voting is open through December 31st.

By: Nov. 07, 2023

Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Vancouver Awards

Voting is now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Vancouver Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever - with over double the nominees over the previous year. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

Vote Now

See a mistake? Please let us know here.



1
Preview: DISNEY ON ICE presents FROZEN & ENCANTO in Vancouver! Photo
Preview: DISNEY ON ICE presents FROZEN & ENCANTO in Vancouver!

Disney On Ice’s FROZEN & ENCANTO will grace the ice at PNE’s Pacific Coliseum from November 22nd to 26th. Featuring the stories, characters, and music from both movies, the show is guaranteed to put a smile on your face! 

2
Gateway Theatre to Present Rodgers & Hammersteins CINDERELLA This December In Richmond Photo
Gateway Theatre to Present Rodgers & Hammerstein's CINDERELLA This December In Richmond

Gateway Theatre presents the enchanting Tony Award-Winning Musical, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella this December in Richmond. Join in to experience the magic of this newly updated fairy tale, with a focus on female empowerment and resiliency.

3
Zee Zee Theatres Annual Storytelling Experience Returns With The Queer Asian Stories Colle Photo
Zee Zee Theatre's Annual Storytelling Experience Returns With The Queer Asian Stories Collection

Zee Zee Theatre’s Annual Storytelling Experience returns with the Queer Asian Stories Collection, aiming to build empathy through simple conversation. Join their free, one-on-one storytelling experience in Vancouver, BC.

4
THE CATERING QUEEN is Coming to Metro Theatre This Month Photo
THE CATERING QUEEN is Coming to Metro Theatre This Month

Get ready for a hilarious comedy as Metro Theatre presents 'The Catering Queen' by Alison Lawrence. Opening on October 28, 2023, and previewing on October 27th, this side-splitting play takes you behind the scenes of a company Christmas Party catered by a lively staff.

