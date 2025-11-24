LITTLE WOMEN Comes to The Arts Club Theatre Company

🎭 NEW! Vancouver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Vancouver & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Arts Club Theatre Company production of Louisa May Alcott's Little Women will run from November 27, 2025, to January 4, 2026, at the Granville Island Stage. Directed by Barbara Tomasic, this coming-of-age favourite invites audiences to rediscover one of the most cherished stories in literature with a fresh and inventive stage adaptation by acclaimed playwright Lauren M. Gunderson.

Set in 19th-century New England, Louisa May Alcott's Little Women follows the four March sisters-independent Jo (Kate Besworth), traditional Meg (Elizabeth Barrett), shy Beth (Ming Hudson), and vivacious Amy (Kaitlyn Yott)-as they navigate love, loss, and the difficulties of young adulthood during the Civil War. Guided by their wise and nurturing mother, Marmee (Erin Ormond), the March sisters find the strength to forge their own paths. Louisa May Alcott's Little Women is an enduring story of friendship, romance, and personal discovery that has charmed generations.

Playwright Lauren M. Gunderson-one of the most-produced living playwrights in North America-has crafted a dynamic version of the timeless tale that brings the March family and Louisa May Alcott herself to life with creative staging and modern emotional insight. Gunderson captures the wit, warmth, and heart of Alcott's novel and makes this classic story of family, resilience, and a determined young writer feel both nostalgic and contemporary.

"When I read Lauren M. Gunderson's adaptation, I was inspired by the story of female empowerment and how perfectly this play balanced the progressiveness of Alcott's original novel with modern wit, spirit, and open heartedness," said Ashlie Corcoran, Arts Club Theatre Company Artistic Director. "Under the direction of Barbara Tomasic, this is a Little Women for today-authentic, inventive, and a deeply theatrical story about the power of family. This adaptation is a celebration of each character's aspirations, resourcefulness, and creativity, making it the perfect story to share this holiday season."

With its multi-generational appeal, Louisa May Alcott's Little Women continues the Arts Club Theatre Company's tradition of presenting uplifting and beautifully staged productions. The production's blend of humour, emotion, and imagination will captivate longtime fans of the novel as well as audiences discovering the March sisters for the first time.