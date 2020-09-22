Vancouver Fringe Announces Programming For Second Mini Festival

The festival will take place October 1-10.

Fresh off a hugely successful first mini festival, and a safe and exciting return to live theatre, the Vancouver Fringe Theatre Society announced today the programming for the Fringe Festival's second offering, which takes place October 1-10 on Granville Island at Performance Works with a maximum capacity of 50.

Tickets are $15 and available online at www.vancouverfringe.com. The Fringe membership fee, which is required to purchase Festival tickets, starts at $7.

The lineup for this second round of staggered performances includes:

One Man Pride and Prejudice | Performance Works | October 2-4, 8, & 10 at various times It is a truth universally acknowledged that an actor in possession of a woman's story must by in want of a wife - to help him adapt it. Charles Ross tackles the greatest romantic comedy: the intrigue, dancing, and proposals are given the one-man once-over. Produced by Victoria B.C.'s Chicken For Supper Productions, co-written by Charles Ross and Lisa Hebden and directed by Danette Bouchere, One Man Pride and Prejudice celebrates the love for a story and letting one's uninhibited nerd out - even if you're a man telling a woman's story.

Rob Teszka: Magic Dropout | Performance Works | October 1, 3-5, 7, & 9 at various timesCoquitlam's Rob Teszka, almost-PhD of magic presents an irreverent magic show about failure! Enjoy a mind-blowing cocktail of tongue-in-cheek takes on topics from Mai Tais to academic burnout. Join Rob Teszka, Magic Dropout, for the unexpected results of a decade delving into the psychology of magic.

Spectral Theatre's Late Night Double Feature | Performance Works | October 1, 3-5, 7, & 9 at various timesWe welcome you to the premiere of this original Canadian script written by W. Thomas Gibson and produced by Vancouver's Spectral Theatre Society. The Time: Present Day. The Place: Arcadia, the Canada of a universe orthogonal to our own. Here, self-enhancement with genetic technologies is largely unregulated, and despite the best efforts of the recently-formed Biological and Genetic Threats Directorate, democracy is about to face its newest and most insidious threat.

Study Abroad - The Musical! Destination: U.K. | Performance Works | October 2-4, 6, 8, & 10 at various timesWhen music student Cheryl's boyfriend broke up with her halfway through her degree, she had to get the heck outta Dodge! From hellish homestays and British flings to rediscovering her true passion, this trip was more than she bargained for. Join Vancouver's own Cheryl Olvera in her adventurous escape to Brighton, England - all through song!

"We've had a heartfelt opening full of gratitude and appreciation for our staggered 2020 Festival," says Executive Director Rohit Chokhani. "Our Fringe community has embraced the ever-evolving and constantly shifting uncertainty of this pandemic and collaborated with us to provide an artistic platform for the local independent artist community. Our collective energy has engaged with the unjuried, uncensored mandate of the Vancouver Fringe Festival in a fresh manner with health and safety being the top priority. Our spirits are high and we can't wait to present three more mini Fringes in the weeks ahead."

Programming for the remaining festivities will be announced at a later date.

As always, community safety remains a top priority, and the Vancouver Fringe Theatre Society will continue to monitor COVID-19 developments and look for guidance and recommendations from the Public Health Agency of Canada, HealthLink BC, BC Centre for Disease Control, and WorkSafeBC.

For more information on the 2020 Vancouver Fringe Festival, please visit the following channels: www.vancouverfringe.com

