The Vancouver Art Gallery Presents EMILY CARR: A ROOM OF HER OWN

Emily Carr: A Room of Her Own explores the intersection between celebrated Canadian artist Emily Carr and the Vancouver Art Gallery.

By: Sep. 29, 2023

The Vancouver Art Gallery will launch a yearlong exhibition with highlights from the permanent collection of Emily Carr paintings.

Emily Carr: A Room of Her Own explores the intersection between celebrated Canadian artist Emily Carr and the Vancouver Art Gallery. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore key biographical moments in Carr's life alongside significant exhibitions, acquisitions and conservation efforts organized at the Gallery.   

The exhibition presents a selection of Carr's paintings drawn from the Gallery's comprehensive collection of 252 works of art, the most important collection of Carr's art in the world. The Gallery's holdings offer a full range of Carr's artistic production, including her watercolours, canvases, oil on paper works, charcoal drawings, ceramics and textiles. Especially rich in works on paper from the 1930s, this exhibition features a rotating selection of approximately 25 charcoal and oil on paper works. While still directly tied to the landscape, these paintings reduce natural forms into investigations of planes, curves and masses, and represent some of the most formal paintings of her career.  

A Room of Her Own highlights four key areas: Carr's education abroad and early beginnings; the Gallery's first exhibition and significant acquisitions in 1937 and 1938 respectively; major conservation efforts led by Gallery staff; and the role the Carr Collection played in the Gallery's decision to relocate to its present building. Through archival materials and the works of Carr, this exhibition uncovers the ongoing connection between the Carr Collection and the Gallery, and the importance of Carr's placement in the new Herzog & de Meuron Gallery building. 

"We are excited to present Emily Carr: A Room of Her Own, showcasing the enduring legacy of Emily Carr's art and our commitment to Canadian art,” said Anthony Kiendl, CEO & Executive Director of the Vancouver Art Gallery. “This exhibition underscores the need for our new Vancouver Art Gallery building, which will provide more space for permanent displays from our robust collection. " 

A Room of Her Own invites audiences to explore Emily Carr's artistic journey and discover the deep connection between the artist, her work and the institution. A robust mobile guide with opportunities for visitor engagement will accompany the exhibition and be expanded over the year.  

Audiences are also encouraged to share their thoughts on a permanent, dedicated room for Emily Carr in the new Vancouver Art Gallery via a poll in the mobile app. 

Emily Carr: A Room of Her Own opens on September 30, 2023 and is on view through September 8, 2024. 

For more information, please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2267167®id=186&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vanartgallery.bc.ca%2Fexhibitions%2Femily-carr-a-room-of-her-own?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. 




