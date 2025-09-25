Sujit Vaidya Will Open The Dance Centre’s DISCOVER DANCE! Series In October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Dance Centre will launch its 2025–2026 Discover Dance! series with a performance by Vancouver-based Bharatanatyam artist Sujit Vaidya on Thursday, October 23 at 12 noon at the Scotiabank Dance Centre (677 Davie St, Vancouver). Tickets are $17 for regular admission and $15 for students, under 30s, seniors, and children, plus a $1 facility fee.

Known for his work both within and beyond traditional Bharatanatyam, Vaidya will present a program that blends classic repertoire with contemporary explorations, creating a dialogue between past and present. He will be joined by musicians Curtis Andrews (mridangam), Arno Kamolika (nattuvangam), Sheema Balakrishnan (vocals), and Shriram Rajagopalan (violin). The performance will include an artist talkback following the program.

About Sujit Vaidya

An independent Bharatanatyam artist based in Vancouver, Vaidya has performed extensively across Canada, the United States, Europe, and India. His credits include collaborations with Co.ERASGA, Battery Opera, Shakti Dance Company, inDANCE in Toronto, Spilling Ink in Washington DC, Nava Dance in San Francisco, and Nrithyalakshana in Chennai. As a choreographer, he creates work rooted in deeply personal experiences, challenging the narrative and relevance of non-inclusive traditional ideas. In 2010, he became the first South Asian artist to receive the Vancouver City Mayor’s Arts Award for Best Emerging Dance Artist. He continues to pursue advanced training in Bharatanatyam with his guru, A. Lakshman, in Chennai. Vaidya is also a Dance Centre Artist-in-Residence for the 2025–2026 season.

Discover Dance! 2025–2026 Season

October 23: Sujit Vaidya

November 20: Flamenco Rosario

March 5: Idan Cohen/Ne. Sans Opera & Dance

May 7: Danny Nielsen

About The Dance Centre

Founded in 1986, The Dance Centre is a multifaceted resource hub for dance in British Columbia. It presents performances and events, builds audiences, nurtures awareness of dance, and provides resources and support for artists across genres. The organization also operates Scotiabank Dance Centre, one of Canada’s flagship dance facilities, and is committed to sustaining a strong and vibrant dance community.

The Dance Centre is located on the traditional, ancestral, and unceded territories of the xwməθkwəy'əm (Musqueam), Skwxwú7mesh (Squamish), and Səl'ílwəta?/Selilwitulh (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations.