Sid Williams Theatre Announces Virtual Holiday Events

Sid Williams Theatre will present multiple virtual holiday events this month, to be streamed online.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.sidwilliamstheatre.com/virtualevents/.

God is a Scottish Drag Queen Pandemic Edition

Dec 12

From creators Mike & Chantelle Delamont comes the newest chapter in the God Is A Scottish Drag Queen franchise of shows!

God, dressed in a floral power suit, comes out of quarantine to expound on everything from "washing your hands" to "booty smooches" in an all new, hilarious hour of pandemic edition comedy!

Ballet Victoria's The Nutcracker

Dec 18, Dec 19, Dec 19, Dec 20, Dec 20

Ballet Victoria's The Nutcracker is a 21st century updated family tradition with everything you expect from a ballet production. An original Christmas tale danced to the timeless score of the Nutcracker with humorous pantomime, beautiful costumes, magic, and surprises for the whole family.

The score drives the imaginative choreography for the company dancers. This year the work has been adapted to a reduced cast. We invite you to enjoy the magic a timeless tale can in trigger in our hearts and spread holiday cheer. Watch the story come alive and enthrall the whole family!

A Staged Reading of A Christmas Carol

Dec 23, Dec 24, Dec 26, Dec 27

Adapted from the classic novel, this staged reading contains a festive tale of redemption and compassion as it tells the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, an old man who transforms his miserly ways after visits from four different ghosts on Christmas Eve.

