DanceHouse and Vancouver New Music to Host MANIFESTO's BC Premiere

🎭 NEW! Vancouver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Vancouver & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

DanceHouse and Vancouver New Music present the BC Premiere of Australia's Stephanie Lake Company's riveting Manifesto, April 16 to 18, 2026, at 8pm at the Vancouver Playhouse. In a unique pairing, nine drummers and nine dancers—with backgrounds ranging from contemporary and ballet to salsa and hip hop, from jazz and metal to classical and experimental—will share the stage for this explosive full-length performance, summoning a cacophonic wall of sound composed by Lake's partner, experimental Music Composer Robin Fox.

Renowned for her inventive approach to crafting dynamic performances for large ensembles, Lake has emerged as one of Australia's most compelling and celebrated choreographers in recent years. Her unique movement vocabulary combines meticulous control with moments of raw freedom, drawing energy from the dancers' natural instincts and diverse lived experiences.

“I first encountered Stephanie Lake's work while conducting artist discovery and scouting in Australia several years ago. Bringing an Australian company to Canada takes real collaboration, and with such strong interest from presenters Danse Danse in Montreal and the National Arts Centre in Ottawa, we were able to make the tour work for our 2025/26 season,” says Jim Smith, Artistic and Executive Director of DanceHouse. “We're thrilled to welcome Stephanie Lake Company to the Vancouver Playhouse as the last stop on their Canadian tour.”

Drawing inspiration from the primal connection between drumming and dance, Robin Fox's music channels the glittering energy of old-time Hollywood extravaganzas for a tightly crafted and thrilling work that audiences will feel in their gut. Set against the backdrop of a towering velvet curtain, the dancers and musicians evoke ancient rituals of catharsis, unleashing a sense of obliterating dynamism.

"There's something visceral about watching nine dancers and nine drummers locked in the same pulse. Manifesto is Stephanie Lake at her most fearless, and Robin Fox's score drives the energy from whisper to earthquake. We're thrilled to bring this presentation to Vancouver, a celebration of joy, power, and the rhythms that connect us all,” says Giorgio Magnanensi, Artistic Director of Vancouver New Music.

Driven by unrelenting drumbeats and the pure exhilaration of movement, the dancers twist and lock themselves into suspended shapes, leap, and catch each other in an incredible display of acrobatics, and move fluidly between solo, small group, and full ensemble choreography. Every burst of sound is echoed by a physical response, fusing art forms into a ‘tattoo to optimism' - an ecstatic, visceral, and breathtaking jubilation.

The intensity and complexity of the rhythms build over the course of the work, reaching a fever pitch that blur the lines between cohesion and chaos and erupt into a capering brand of wild rebellion. Grounded in visceral effort yet soaring on human energy, Manifesto has been hailed “a perfectly realised work that celebrates not just the relationship between music and dance, but also the joy of being alive.” (Dance Australia)

A pre-show chat will take place at 7:15pm each evening in the Upper Lobby, and a post-show social following Friday's performance in the Salon.

DanceHouse and Vancouver New Music acknowledge the generous support of the Hamber Foundation and Metro Vancouver as Presentation Supporters.

Confederation of Australian International Arts Festivals Inc, commissioned by Rising, Adelaide Festival, Brisbane Festival, Perth Festival, and Sydney Festival.

Manifesto has been supported by Creative Victoria, Australia Council for the Arts, City of Moreland, City of Melbourne and Creative Partnerships Australia though Plus 1. Manifesto has also been assisted through the generous support of Canny Quine Foundation, Humanity Foundation, Linda Herd, Chloe Munro AO, Barry and Deborah Conyngham, Michael Kantor, Monica Lim and Konfir Kabo, Anne Runhardt, Ziyin Gantner, Gillian and Ian McDougall, Zoe and Vafa Ferdowsian, James McCaughey, Fiona Sweet, Fiona and Tony Osmond, Jenny Kinder, Carole Lander and Anonymous.