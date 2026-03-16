Firehall Arts Centre To Present THE UNDENIABLE ACCUSATIONS OF RED CADMIUM LIGHT

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Firehall Arts Centre will present THE UNDENIABLE ACCUSATIONS OF RED CADMIUM LIGHT, a new play by Drew Hayden Taylor, running April 18 through May 3 at its venue in Vancouver. Opening night is scheduled for April 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Directed by Columpa Bobb, the production centers on the discovery of counterfeit artwork attributed to Anishinaabe artist Norval Morrisseau. When a painting dated prior to the invention of red cadmium light pigment is revealed to contain it, questions arise about authenticity and deception within the Indigenous art market.

The story follows gallery owner Nazhi and her daughter Beverly, an educator on the verge of a professional breakthrough, as an investigation into forged artwork threatens both their careers and their relationship. The play examines issues of identity, trust, and the consequences of uncovering difficult truths.

The cast includes Anita Wittenberg, Kaitlyn Yott, and Tyson Night.

The creative team features set and props designer Charles Beaver, lighting designer Rebekah Johnson, Costume Designer Starlynn Chen, and stage manager Stephen Courtenay.

THE UNDENIABLE ACCUSATIONS OF RED CADMIUM LIGHT

April 18 – May 3, 2026

Performances take place Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., with additional matinees on Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Preview performances are scheduled for April 18, April 19, and April 22. Post-show talkbacks will be held on April 23 and April 30. Tickets start at $20 and are available through the Firehall Arts Centre box office.