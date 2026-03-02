Some Assembly Theatre Company To Premiere GLITCH At Roundhouse Performance Centre

🎭 NEW! Vancouver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Vancouver & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Some Assembly Theatre Company will present the world premiere of GLITCH from May 6–9 at the Roundhouse Performance Centre.

Written and directed by Artistic Director and Siminovitch Prize nominee Valerie Methot in collaboration with youth and professional artists, GLITCH explores young people’s concerns around societal expectations, anxiety, and phone addiction. The production brings together more than 170 professional artists, youth participants, educators, and health care workers in a large-scale theatrical event.

The story follows youth who are pulled inside a giant cell phone, entering an exaggerated digital landscape shaped by information overload, competition, and unrealistic expectations. As apps compete for dominance in a struggle for human attention, the characters confront the pressures of social media and the possibility of breaking free from the cycle.

Some Assembly’s collaborative model pairs youth with professional artists to foster dialogue, wellness, and social awareness. The company has received the City of Vancouver Youth Award for outstanding contribution to the youth community and the Deryck Thomson Award for exceptional contribution to community building and well-being.