Arts Club Theatre Company To Present FRANKLINLAND By Lloyd Suh

The Arts Club Theatre Company will present FRANKLINLAND by Lloyd Suh from March 12 through April 5 at the Lindsay Family Stage at Granville Island. The Canadian premiere is directed by Omari Newton, with a media opening scheduled for March 18.

Written in 2023, FRANKLINLAND offers a contemporary take on the American Revolution, focusing on the complicated relationship between Benjamin Franklin and his son, William. As Franklin works to shape the ideas behind a new republic, King George III appoints William Royal Governor of New Jersey, setting the stage for a familial and political conflict.

Blending satire with contemporary language, the play follows the clash between Franklin and his son as questions of ambition, authority, and identity collide. The three-person comedy examines legacy and the myths surrounding the founding of the United States.

Newton said, "For me, directing this play isn't just about bringing a great script to life; it's about deconstructing this mythology of both the man Benjamin Franklin and the mythos of the Unites States of America, especially during the mass upheaval happening right now in the US. The play examines legacy, expectation, and independence in ways that feel both historically grounded and of the moment."

"I'm beyond excited to have Omari Newton directing this piece," said Ashlie Corcoran, Artistic Director of the Arts Club Theatre Company. "His passion for this play is infectious, and his ability to balance humour, history, and truth makes him the perfect artist to bring Franklinland to life."

Continued Corcoran, "From the moment I read Franklinland, I was struck by how brilliantly funny and emotionally layered Lloyd Suh's writing is. Beneath the satire is a sharp interrogation of the stories our neighbours to the south tell themselves, which is something that feels especially resonant right now. This play invites audiences to question legacy, power, and national identity in a way that is both entertaining and deeply timely."

Cast

Jakobe Jenkins (Temple), Brian Markinson (Ben), Luc Roderique (William)

Creative Team

Omari Newton (Director), Kimira Reddy (Set Designer), CS Fergusson-Vaux (Costume Designer), Jonathan Kim (Lighting Designer), Rick Colhoun (Sound Designer), Jonathan Hawley Purvis (Fight Director), Jakobe Jenkins (Apprentice Director), Jenny Kim (Stage Manager), Jessica Bournival (Assistant Stage Manager)

Special Performances

A Talkback Tuesday performance will take place on March 31 at 7 p.m. VocalEye performances are scheduled for March 31 at 7 p.m. and April 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Originally from Indianapolis, Indiana, Suh’s plays include The Heart Sellers, The Chinese Lady, The Far Country (a Pulitzer Prize finalist), Bina’s Six Apples, and American Hwangap. His work has been produced throughout the United States, the Philippines, and Korea. His honors include the Steinberg Playwright Award, Guggenheim Fellowship, Herb Alpert Award, Horton Foote Prize, and Helen Merrill Award. Suh is a resident playwright at New Dramatists and a member of Ensemble Studio Theatre. He was elected in 2016 to the Dramatists Guild of America Council and serves as Professor of the Practice at Princeton University.

FRANKLINLAND is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized performance materials are supplied by TRW Plays.