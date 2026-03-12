SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Come to Royal City Musical Theatre

🎭 NEW! Vancouver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Vancouver & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Royal City Musical Theatre (RCMT) will present Shrek The Musical, on stage April 17 to May 3, 2026 at The Massey Theatre in New Westminster. Bursting with family-friendly fun, Shrek The Musical follows a cast of fairy tale misfits on a heartwarming journey of self-acceptance and inclusivity in this visually spectacular musical packed with hilarious adventure, dazzling costumes, and larger-than-life characters.

“At its core, Shrek The Musical is about embracing who you are, not who the world expects you to be,” says Chris Adams, RCMT Artistic Director. “The show celebrates individuality, challenges superficial judgment, and reminds us that community is strongest when it is inclusive. That message feels incredibly timely. As a theatre company, we believe in welcoming everyone, not just on stage but in our audience and our broader community. This story reinforces that value in a joyful and heartfelt way.”

Beginning in a swamp neighbouring the Kingdom of Duloc, Shrek The Musical opens with the grumpy ogre, Shrek, discovering his home has been overrun by banished fairy tale creatures. To regain his privacy, Shrek makes a deal with the dastardly Lord Farquaad to rescue Princess Fiona from a dragon-guarded tower. Aided by a talkative Donkey he rescues along the way, Shrek manages to rescue Fiona, but falls in love with her, unaware that she is under a secret curse. The unlikely trio go on an adventure and discover self-acceptance and belonging along the way. The play stars Tanner Zerr (Shrek), Madison Simms (Fiona), Chris Francisque (Donkey), Kamyar Pazandeh (Lord Farquaad), and Alexis Hope (Dragon).

“While Royal City Musical Theatre is beloved for traditionally staging classic musicals, our 2025 production of the contemporary musical, 9 to 5 The Musical, was such a hit with local audiences that we wanted to continue building on that momentum,” adds Adams. “It felt important to choose another modern musical with proven Broadway success that would welcome families into the theatre together. Shrek The Musical felt like the perfect next step. A Tony Award–winning show, Shrek is musically rich, wildly entertaining, and genuinely accessible to multiple generations. It allows us to continue expanding RCMT's artistic scope while opening the doors wider to younger audiences and families.”

Based on the 2001 DreamWorks Animation film Shrek, Shrek The Musical made its Broadway debut in December 2008, earning 12 Drama Desk Award nominations, eight Tony Award nominations, and a Grammy nomination for Best Musical Theater Album. The Broadway run was later followed by a tour of the US, as well as a revamped West End production in the UK. Hailed as “a triumph of comic imagination with a heart as big and warm as Santa's” (USA Today), the book Shrek! is written by William Steig.

RCMT Shrek The Musical team is led by Director Chris Adams, Choreographer Tracey Power, Musical Director Angus Kellett, Lighting Designer Robert Sondergaard, Sound Designer Rick Colhoun, Props Designer Stephanie Barclay, Prosthetics/Make-Up Designer Brooke Churchill, Set Coordinator Emily Dotson, and Costume Coordinator Caitlyn Baird.