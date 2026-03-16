MONSTER JAM Comes to Pacific Coliseum This Month

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Monster Jam will return to the Pacific Coliseum from March 27 through March 29 as part of the Arena Championship Series West.

The live motorsports event will feature Monster Jam trucks and drivers competing in three competitions: Racing, 2 Wheel Skills, and Freestyle. Fans will participate in judging the drivers during the competitions as they battle for the Event Championship.

Drivers scheduled to compete include Matt Cody driving Grave Digger, Armando Castro driving El Toro Loco, and Ashley Sanford driving Megalodon. Additional competitors include Blake Granger, Alex Bardin, Carson Williams, Tim Hall Jr., and Devin Winfield.

The event will also feature the Monster Jam Pit Party on Saturday and Sunday, where fans can meet drivers, take photos with the trucks, and participate in family-friendly activities. A Monster Jam Trackside experience will take place approximately one hour before each event, featuring interviews, behind-the-scenes demonstrations, and giveaways.

Event Schedule

Friday, March 27 — 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 28 — 12:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 29 — 12:00 p.m.

Pit Party hours will run from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Entry requires both an event ticket and a Pit Pass.

Ticket Information

Tickets and Pit Passes are available through Ticketleader. Ticket prices may vary and additional venue or ticketing fees may apply.