Gateway Theatre To Present Western Canada Premiere Of WILDWOMAN

🎭 NEW! Vancouver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Vancouver & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Gateway Theatre, in co-production with Alberta Theatre Projects, will present the Western Canada premiere of WILDWOMAN by Kat Sandler from March 26 through April 4 on Gateway Theatre’s MainStage. The production is directed by Jamie King.

Inspired by historical figures and events that helped shape the legend of Beauty and the Beast, WILDWOMAN follows a young Catherine de Medici, newly married to King Henry II of France. Catherine hopes to join the king’s council but quickly discovers her ambitions matter less to the court than her ability to produce an heir. Surrounded by political scheming, a powerful royal mistress, and a court dominated by men concerned with legacy and control, Catherine’s circumstances shift when she encounters Pete, a wildman kept in the dungeon among the king’s collection of oddities.

The play traces Catherine’s life across decades as three women navigate survival within a patriarchal court. Blending historical drama with contemporary themes, the work explores power, fertility, and gender through satire and dark humor.

“Wildwoman is a story that celebrates women who refuse to be silenced and reminds us that theatre can be funny, wild, fearless and alive. With such an amazing cast and design team, we are thrilled to bring this sumptuous, theatrical production to life on our stage,” said Barbara Tomasic, Executive Artistic Director of Gateway Theatre.

“When I first read this play, it was like my body was filled with bees; I felt inspired, furious, and delighted,” said King. “The play looks at power, at fertility, at legacy, all unflinching and full of humour. It's inspiring to find new plays that are able to speak about both our human history and contemporary issues with such insight and still make it feel alive and fun. This is an urgent play that needs to be seen.”

Cast

Synthia Yusuf (Catherine “Cathy” de Medici), Nathan Kay (Henry II of France), Elizabeth Barrett (Kitty), N Girgis (Diane “Didi” de Poitiers), Connor Stuart (Pete)

Creative Team

Jamie King (Director), Narda McCarroll (Set Designer), Alaia Hamer (Costume Designer), Gerald King (Lighting Designer), Nancy Tam (Sound Designer), Victoria Snashall (Stage Manager), Lester Lee (Assistant Stage Manager)

Performances will take place March 26 through April 4, with a Pay-What-You-Will preview on March 26 and opening night on March 27. The schedule includes a Relaxed Performance and Sweet Sunday event on March 29, a two-for-one ticket promotion on March 31, a Tea Matinee and talkback on April 1, a “Thirsty Thursday” performance on April 2, and a performance with VocalEye live audio description on April 4. Tickets start at $37 and are available through the Gateway Theatre box office.

The production is part of Gateway Theatre’s 2025–2026 season, themed “Find Yourself Here,” which focuses on stories exploring identity, place, freedom, and change.