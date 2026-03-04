Joëlle Rabu And Buwa To Perform JUST THE 2 OF US At Anvil Theatre

🎭 NEW! Vancouver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Vancouver & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Anvil Theatre will present JUST THE 2 OF US, featuring Canadian vocalist Joëlle Rabu and Nigerian-born singer Buwa, on Saturday, April 11, 2026 in New Westminster, British Columbia. The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Anvil Theatre.

The concert brings together two singers from different musical and cultural backgrounds for a program spanning multiple decades and genres of popular music. Rabu, known for her interpretations of the songs of Edith Piaf, will perform alongside Buwa, whose sound draws on soul and R&B influences.

The program will include songs representing several eras of popular music, ranging from jazz and rock of the 1940s and 1950s to soul and pop influences of later decades. The performance will also incorporate spoken segments in which the performers discuss the music and their artistic backgrounds.

Rabu has built a career performing internationally and is known for her French chanson repertoire, particularly her work interpreting Edith Piaf. Buwa is an emerging artist influenced by performers including Whitney Houston, Brenda Fassie, and Billy Porter.

Tickets

Tickets for JUST THE 2 OF US are priced at $53 for adults and $30 for seniors and students, with all service charges and taxes included.

The performance will take place at Anvil Theatre, located at 777 Columbia Street in New Westminster, British Columbia. Additional information is available through the venue’s box office at 604-636-4448.