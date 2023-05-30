Schola Cantorum Brings Their Choral Virtuosity to Vancouver

Enjoy a sonic journey through four centuries of stunning choral music asÂ Sacramento Californiaâ€™s Schola Cantorum presents a concert of glorious choral music performed in the historic beauty of downtown Vancouverâ€™s Christ Church Cathedral (Saturday, June 17 at 3pm). In a program that includes works by Canadian composer Eleanor Daley, Lativan choral superstar Ä’riks EÅ¡envalds, Moses Hogan, and Elaine Hagenberg and more, youâ€™ll be dazzled by the same virtuosity that garnered Schola Cantorum invitations to the Vatican to sing for two Popes.

Saturday June 17Â 3pm

Christ Church Cathedral

690 Burrard St at Georgia, Vancouver

Admission by free-will offering

Plan to attend and bring a friend to enjoy an hour of beautiful music in the air-conditioned comfort of the cathedral. All proceeds from a free-will offering will go to the Christ Church Cathedral Music Fund.Â

Schola Cantorum has an extensive discography and has toured internationally to Canada and Europe. The ensemble has shared the stage with pop artists Barry Manilow, Susan Boyle and soprano Sarah Brightman. Schola Cantorum has had the honour of singing for both Pope Benedict XVI (2007) and at a Papal Audience on the Great Altar of St. Peters in 2013 for Pope Francis. Schola Cantorum is a mixed choir (SATB) from Sacred Heart Church in Sacramento, California. The all-volunteer ensemble, founded in 1992 by Donald Kendrick, Music Director of Sacred Heart Church, sings each Sunday and for special feasts throughout the liturgical year.Â

Dr. Donald Kendrick is Director of Music at Sacramento's Sacred Heart Church and the Founder of Schola Cantorum and Vox Nova. Over the past 25 years, he has led Schola on national tours to Canada and Europe.

Photo Credit:Â Schola Cantorum