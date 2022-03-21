Pi Theatre Presents LAMPEDUSA May 5-21 At Vancity Culture Lab

In a profoundly beautiful tribute to the power of authentic human connectivity, Pi Theatre is pleased to present the Canadian premiere of Anders Lustgarten's extraordinary play, Lampedusa, at The Cultch's Vancity Culture Lab from Thursday, May 5 to Saturday, May 21, 2022.

In a story of divide and rule, two strangers strive to find human connection in a world of separation. Stefano follows in the footsteps of generations of Lampedusa's fishermen. But in the 21st century, the catch is very different: the fish have disappeared, and his new job is to rescue migrants from the Mediterranean. Meanwhile, in the bleakest corners of the UK, Denise, a biracial woman, goes from door to door collecting payday loans, witnessing crippling hardship, and hearing violent complaints about a country that some believe is being "destroyed by immigration".

Written by award-winning playwright Anders Lustgarten and directed by Pi Theatre's Richard Wolfe, Lampedusa brings us the story behind the headlines of two strangers finding hope and connection where they least expect it - in the beauty of others.

Lampedusa, which premiered at London's Soho Theatre in 2015, is a devastatingly powerful play from one of the UK's most exciting political writers. It features two extraordinary performers: Melissa Oei and Robert Garry Haacke. Melissa has worked for the Arts Club, Green Thumb, Ruby Slippers, and other notable Vancouver theatre companies. She can also be seen this summer at Bard on the Beach. Robert Garry Haacke is a working actor in Vancouver's TV and film industry who has appeared on stage with The Electric Company, Green Thumb Theatre, and Dumb Instrument Dance. Both are graduates of Vancouver's Studio 58.